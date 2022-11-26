 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Auburn vs. Alabama: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 13

Auburn and Alabama face off Saturday, November 26. We break down how to watch.

By BenHall1

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Auburn Tigers and #8 Alabama Crimson Tide meet up in Week 13 at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. The Tigers have a chance to become bowl eligible with a win, while Alabama wants to keep their slim College Football Playoff chances alive.

Auburn (5-6, 2-5 SEC) is coming off back-to-back wins under Cadillac Williams and will look to win the Iron Bowl for the first time since 2019. Alabama (9-2, 5-2 SEC) has won two straight since their tough loss to LSU. They hope to somehow sneak into the College Football Playoff, but it looks highly unlikely.

Alabama is a 22-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -2400 on the moneyline. That makes Auburn a +1200 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 49.

Auburn vs. Alabama

Date: Saturday, November 26
Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Nation