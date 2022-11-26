Auburn vs. Alabama: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 13

The Auburn Tigers and #8 Alabama Crimson Tide meet up in Week 13 at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. The Tigers have a chance to become bowl eligible with a win, while Alabama wants to keep their slim College Football Playoff chances alive.

Auburn (5-6, 2-5 SEC) is coming off back-to-back wins under Cadillac Williams and will look to win the Iron Bowl for the first time since 2019. Alabama (9-2, 5-2 SEC) has won two straight since their tough loss to LSU. They hope to somehow sneak into the College Football Playoff, but it looks highly unlikely.

Alabama is a 22-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -2400 on the moneyline. That makes Auburn a +1200 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 49.

Auburn vs. Alabama

Date: Saturday, November 26

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.