Washington vs. Washington State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 13

The Apple Cup is once again up for grabs as the Washington State Cougars host the rival No. 12 Washington Huskies in Week 13. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET from Martin Stadium in Pullman. A win keeps Washington alive for a berth in the Pac-12 Championship Game against the USC Trojans.

Washington (9-2, 6-2) has exceeded expectations this season as Michael Penix Jr. has led one of college football’s top offenses, throwing for an NCAA-best 3,869 yards and 26 touchdowns. Washington State (7-4, 4-4) will look to its defense, which has held opposing offenses to 24 points or fewer in nine of 11 games this season. It will have its hands full with Washington, who scores 38.6 points per game, eighth-best in college football. Washington leads the all-time series 74-33-6, and has won 10 of the last 12.

Washington is a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -130 on the moneyline. That makes Washington State a +110 underdog, with the total set at 60.

Washington vs. Washington State

Date: Saturday, November 26

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.