How to watch Wake Forest vs. Duke via live stream in Week 13

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Duke Blue Devils will close out their regular season with one more contest prior to the bowl game on Saturday, November 26th. The game will get started at 3:30 p.m. ET from Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham and will air on ACC Network.

Wake Forest (7-4, 3-4 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak in last week’s 45-35 win over the Syracuse Orange as Sam Hartman completed 30-of-43 passes for 331 yards with four touchdowns. AT Perry caught 10 balls for 119 yards and three scores. The Demon Deacons rank 90th defensively in yards per play (5.7) against FBS opponents.

Duke (7-4, 4-3 ACC) had a three-game winning streak end in last week’s 38-26 loss to the Pitt Panthers despite Riley Leonard and Jordan Moore connecting 14 times for 199 yards and a touchdown. The Blue Devils will play in a bowl game for the first time since 2018 led by an offense that ranks 37th in yards per play (5.9).

Wake Forest is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -165 on the moneyline. Duke is priced at +140, with the over/under set at 66.5.

Wake Forest vs. Duke

Date: Saturday, November 26th

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACC Network

Live stream: ACC Network, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.