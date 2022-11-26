How to watch Michigan State vs. No. 11 Penn State via live stream in Week 13

The Michigan State Spartans need to pull off an upset victory over the #11 Penn State Nittany Lions to reach a bowl game on Saturday from Beaver Stadium in University Park. The game will get started at 4:00 p.m. ET and air on FS1.

Michigan State (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) could’ve become bowl eligible last week but lost 39-31 to the Indiana Hoosiers in double overtime. The Spartans have taken quite a step back in Year 2 of the Mel Tucker era after securing 11 victories in 2021. Michigan State ranks 84th defensively in yards per play (5.6), and the Spartans need to bring their best effort to keep their season going.

Penn State (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) has been hammering teams since the loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in late October. The Nittany Lions won three straight games by at least 30 points, and they’re coming off a 55-10 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, forcing three turnovers. Penn State ranks 11th in yards per play defensively (4.5) and allowed 24 combined points over its last three contests.

Penn State is an 18.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -1250 on the moneyline. Michigan State is priced at +800, with the over/under set at 53.

Michigan State vs. Penn State

Date: Saturday, November 26

Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login with access to FS1 to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.