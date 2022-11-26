How to watch No. 5 LSU vs. Texas A&M via live stream in Week 13

The #5 LSU Tigers need to keep winning to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive heading into the final game of the season for the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, November 26th. The game will get started at 7:00 p.m. ET from Kyle Field in College Station and will air on ESPN.

Texas A&M (4-7, 1-6 SEC) has been the most disappointing team in college football after an offseason filled with buzz, and the Aggies fell short of a bowl game in the fifth season under Jimbo Fisher. They ended a six-game losing streak by beating the UMass Minutemen 20-3 last week despite turning the ball over four times. Three quarterbacks have started this season, and the Aggies rank 75th offensively in yards per play (5.3).

LSU (9-2, 6-1 SEC) will look to avoid a slip up a week before its SEC Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs. The Tigers took care of business in last week’s 41-10 win over the UAB Blazers, jumping into the fifth spot in the latest CFP rankings. LSU scored more than 30 points in four of its last five games heading into its regular season finale.

LSU is a 10-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -390 on the moneyline. Texas A&M is priced at +320, with the over/under set at 47.5.

LSU vs. Texas A&M

Date: Saturday, November 26th

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.