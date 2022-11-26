 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech via live stream in Week 13

Oklahoma and Texas Tech face off Saturday, November 26. We break down how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
Syndication: The Oklahoman BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Tech Red Raiders are both bowl eligible but will look to close out their regular season with a victory on Saturday, November 26th from Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock. The game will get started at 7:30 p.m. ET and air on FS1.

Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) took a big step back in the first season after the Lincoln Riley era but qualified for a bowl by knocking off the in-state rival Oklahoma State Cowboys 28-13 last week. Dillon Gabriel threw for 259 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and he rushed for a score. The Sooners lost consecutive games before picking up last week’s win.

Texas Tech (6-5, 4-4 Big 12) will look for its third consecutive victory after taking down the Iowa State Cyclones 14-10 last week. Tyler Shough missed most of the season with a shoulder injury but is set to make his third straight start on Saturday. Offense has been a struggle for the Red Raiders as they rank 100th in yards per play (4.9) heading into the weekend.

Oklahoma is a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -130 on the moneyline. Texas Tech is priced at +110, with the over/under set at 64.5.

Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech

Date: Saturday, November 26th
Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login with access to FS1 to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

