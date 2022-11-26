How to watch No. 10 Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt via live stream in Week 13

The #10 Tennessee Volunteers are coming off a brutal week as they look to close out their regular season strong against the Vanderbilt Commodores, which need a victory to reach a bowl game on Saturday, November 26th. The game will get started at 7:30 p.m. ET from FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.

Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) saw its College Football Playoff hopes end with last week’s 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, and Heisman candidate Hendon Hooker tore his ACL in the process. The Volunteers will turn to Joe Milton III, who completed 4-of-8 passes for 108 yards with a touchdown in relief last week. Tennessee ranks seventh in yards per play (6.9), and it will be interesting to see how the loss of Hooker impacts that on Saturday night.

Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5 SEC) ended a 26-game losing streak in SEC play by beating the Kentucky Wildcats and won again last week 31-24 against the Florida Gators. The Commodores would qualify for a bowl game with an upset victory, which would be huge in the second season of the Clark Lea era. Vandy ranks 127th defensively in yards per play (6.6), and the Commodores need a big-time performance to keep the season going.

Tennessee is a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -520 on the moneyline. Vanderbilt is priced at +410, with the over/under set at 64.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

Date: Saturday, November 26th

Start time: 7;30 p.m. ET

TV channel: SECN

Live stream: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.