How to watch Kansas vs. No. 12 Kansas State via live stream in Week 13

The #12 Kansas State Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks will play one final regular season contest before heading on to bowl season on Saturday, November 26th from Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan. The game will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET and air on FOX.

Kansas State (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) won three of its last four games and its last two including a 48-31 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers. Will Howard threw for 294 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and he’ll likely be the guy again with Adrian Martinez out. The K-State offense ranks 27th nationally in yards per play (6.1).

Kansas (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) lost five of its last six games will look to avoid a third consecutive loss after a 55-14 defeat against the Texas Longhorns last week in the return of quarterback Jalon Daniels. In Year 2 at Kansas, head coach Lance Leipold has the Jayhawks in a bowl game for the first time since 2008. The Jayhawks rank sixth in yards per play (6.9) heading into this matchup.

Kansas State is an 11.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -450 on the moneyline. Kansas is priced at +360, with the over/under set at 62.5.

Kansas vs. Kansas State

Date: Saturday, November 26th

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.