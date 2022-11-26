How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Miami via live stream in Week 13

The Miami Hurricanes need an upset win in their regular season finale to reach a bowl game as they get ready for Saturday night’s matchup with the Pitt Panthers. The game will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET from hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, and it can be seen on ACC Network.

Pitt (7-4, 4-3 ACC) will look to close out its regular season with a four-game winning streak, and the Panthers are coming off a 28-26 win over the Duke Blue Devils behind Israel Abanikanda, who rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown. The Panthers’ biggest strength is their defense where they rank 15th in yards per play (4.6) against FBS opponents.

Miami (5-6, 3-4 ACC) has gotten off to a slow start to the Mario Cristobal era as the Hurricanes need a win on Saturday to keep their season going. Starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke missed last week’s 40-10 loss to the Clemson Tigers with true freshman Jacurri Brown getting the start. Be sure to check injury reports prior to game time to see if Van Dyke will be available for an offense that ranks 105th in yards per play (4.7).

Pitt is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -250 on the moneyline. Miami is priced at +210, with the over/under set at 43.

Pittsburgh vs. Miami

Date: Saturday, November 26th

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACC Network

Live stream: ACC Network, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.