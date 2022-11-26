How to watch No. 22 UCF vs. USF via live stream in Week 13

The #22 UCF Knights will need a victory on Saturday night against the USF Bulls to keep any chance at reaching the AAC Championship Game alive. The game will get started at 7:00 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and will air on ESPN2.

UCF (8-3, 5-2 AAC) is coming off a devastating loss to the Navy Midshipmen 17-14 last week, and quarterback Mikey Keene replaced John Rhys Plumlee at halftime in that contest. Gus Malzahn said Plumlee has been dealing with a shoulder injury, and it remains to be seen who will start on Saturday. UCF need to win and plenty of help with tiebreakers this weekend to advance to the conference title.

USF (1-10, 0-7 AAC) is looking to avoid ending the season on an 10-game losing streak as the Bulls are set to head into the offseason with a new full-time head coach after firing Jeff Scott earlier this month. The Bulls are down to their third string quarterback, but true freshman QB Byrum Brown put together a strong game in a 48-42 loss tot the Tulsa Golden Hurricane last week, completing 21-of-25 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

UCF is a 19.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -1050 on the moneyline. USF is priced at +700, with the over/under set at 68.5.

UCF vs. USF

Date: Saturday, November 26

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.