How to watch Rutgers vs. Maryland via live stream in Week 13

The Maryland Terrapins will play one more regular season contest before heading out to their bowl game as they get set to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, November 26th. The matchup will get started at noon ET from SECU Stadium in College Park and can be seen on Big Ten Network.

Rutgers (4-7, 1-7 Big Ten) will look to avoid ending its regular season on a five-game losing streak and was defeated by more than 30 points in three of its last four matchups. The Scarlet Knights lost 55-10 to the Penn State Nittany Lions at home last week, and Gavin Wimsatt completed 10-of-29 passes for 122 yards with a touchdown and interception. Rutgers has been a mess offensively in yards per play (4.1), which ranks 126th against FBS opponents.

Maryland (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) lost three games in a row but is already bowl eligible after a 6-2 start to the season. Taulia Tagovailoa injured his knee late in last week’s 43-30 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes but appears to be available for Saturday’s game. The Terps lost their last three games by multiple touchdowns as they look to pick up a win prior to the bowl game.

Maryland is a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -625 on the moneyline. Rutgers is priced at +470, with the over/under set at 49.

Rutgers vs. Maryland

Date: Saturday, November 26

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: Big 10 Network

Live stream: Big Ten Network, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it on BTN via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to BTN. If you don’t have a cable login to watch, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.