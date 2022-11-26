How to watch West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State via live stream in Week 13

The West Virginia Mountaineers and Oklahoma State Cowboys will close out their regular season on Saturday, though Mike Gundy’s group still has a bowl game to prepare for. The game will get started at noon ET from Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater and will air on ESPN2.

West Virginia (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) lost four of its last five games, and the Mountaineers will not advance to a bowl game. Garrett Greene will get another opportunity as a starter taking over for JT Daniels, and he completed 15-of-27 passes for 204 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in last week’s 48-31 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats. West Virginia’s biggest issues have come defensively where the Mountaineers rank 121st in yards per play (6.3).

Oklahoma State (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) lost three of its last four games and suffered a brutal loss last week 28-13 to the in-state rival Oklahoma Sooners. Spencer Sanders returned to the starting lineup and threw for 381 yards on 67 passing attempts with a touchdown and four interceptions. Despite a decent record, the Cowboys are not in the top 90 nationally in yards per play offensively (5.0) and defensively (5.9) against FBS opponents.

Oklahoma State is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -325 on the moneyline. West Virginia is priced at +270, with the over/under set at 64.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State

Date: Saturday, November 26

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.