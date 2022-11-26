How to watch No. 14 Utah vs. Colorado via live stream in Week 13

The #14 Utah Utes are still alive for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game heading into Saturday’s slate of games as they get set to take on the Colorado Buffaloes as massive favorites. The game will get started at 4:00 p.m. ET from Folsom Field in Boulder and air on Pac-12 Network.

Utah (8-3, 6-2 Pac-12) is one of three teams looking to advance to the conference title as the USC Trojans already clinched a spot. The Utes ended a four-game winning streak in last week’s 20-17 loss to the Oregon Ducks as Cameron Rising threw three interceptions. Utah is ranked 92nd defensively in opponent yards per play (5.7), but the Utes are 30th in that stat on the offensive side of the ball (6.0).

Colorado (1-10, 1-7 Pac-12) has been getting crushed lately and lost its last three games by an average of 41.3 points including last week’s 54-7 loss to the Washington Huskies. The Buffaloes will close out a season that saw Karl Dorrell fired during the year. Colorado ranks 130th defensively in yards per play (7.0) as the Buffs move into an important offseason.

Utah is a 30-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and moneyline odds are off the board with the over/under set at 52.

Utah vs. Colorado

Date: Saturday, November 26th

Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

You can watch the game on Pac-12 Network, or you can watch via the Pac-12 Now app or at Pac-12 Live with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.