How to watch No. 25 Louisville vs. Kentucky via live stream in Week 13

The Louisville Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats will close out their regular season with an in-state rivalry matchup on Saturday, November 26th. The game will get started at 3:00 p.m. ET from Kroger Field in Lexington and can be seen on SEC Network.

Louisville (7-4, 4-4 ACC) won five of its last six games and qualified for a bowl game earlier this month. The Cardinals are coming off a 25-10 win over the NC State Wolfpack without Malik Cunningham, and Brock Domann completed 12-of-25 passes for 153 yards in his place. Check pregame injury reports for Cunningham’s availability. Louisville is in the top 35 in yards per play offensively and defensively against FBS opponents.

Kentucky (6-5, 3-5 SEC) lost consecutive games to the Vanderbilt Commodores and Georgia Bulldogs but is already bowl eligible looking to end its losing streak on Saturday afternoon. Will Levis and Barion Brown connected 10 times for 145 yards with a touchdown in last week’s 16-6 loss to Georgia. The Wildcats rank 91st offensively in yards per play (5.0) heading into the regular season finale.

Kentucky is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -145 on the moneyline. Louisville is priced at +125, with the over/under set at 43.5.

Louisville vs. Kentucky

Date: Saturday, November 26

Start time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.