When is the next WWE pay-per-view after Survivor Series WarGames?

WWE is heading to Beantown this evening for Survivor Series WarGames from the TD Garden in Boston. While the show should be a fun show with the two WarGames matches headlining it, it’s not too early to look at the next pay-per-view.

WWE’s next pay-per-view will be the 2023 Royal Rumble, coming live from the Alamodome in San Antonio on January 28. Day 1 in Atlanta on New Year’s Day was orginially supposed to be the next ppv for the company, but that event has been reportedly canceled.

Debuting in 1988, the Royal Rumble has been a staple on the WWE calendar for decades and holds status as one of the company’s ‘Big 4’ ppv’s. The main draw of the show are the two 30-person, over-the-top-rope battle royals that take place during the evening, one for the men and one for the women. Two superstars start the match and after brief time intervals, a new superstar enters the ring until all 30 participants have entered the match. The objective is to throw your opponent over the top rope and both of their feet must touch the floor for an elimination. The last person left in the ring will win the match and earn a title opportunity against the champion of their choice at Wrestlemania.

The Royal Rumble is filled with surprises and excitement as it officially kicks off Wrestlemania season for the company. The intrigue will be who wins the men’s match as they’ll guarantee themself a title opportunity against undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of Wrestlemania. Barring a sudden change of plans over the next few months, it can be assumed that Reigns will still be the champ heading into the start of 2023. Whoever wins the Rumble will most likely be the person to finally dethrone the “Tribal Chief” after a 2+ year reign on top.

This will be the fourth Royal Rumble event to be held in San Antonio and the third to be held at the Alamadome. The last one to be held there was 2017, where Randy Orton won his second Royal Rumble match.