Auburn vs. Alabama: History of rivalry between Crimson Tide and Tigers

The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide host the Auburn Tigers in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26 for the 87th iteration of the famed Iron Bowl. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET as a 5-6 Auburn team attempts to knock off one of the weakest Bama squads we’ve seen in years.

The rivalry began back in 1893 and received its name from its former location — the steel town of Birmingham, Alabama. In 2021, we saw the in-state rivalry go to four overtimes, though Alabama held on to make it to the CFP and the national championship game. There has been plenty of excitement in the 129 years in between, so we take a look back at the history of the Thanksgiving weekend matchup.

History of Auburn vs. Alabama

Total games played: 86

Record: Alabama is 48–37–1

Last game: Alabama won 24-22 in Auburn

Alabama-Auburn is one of the most contentious rivalries in the sport, as both teams have a history of dominance in their sport. With the late-season scheduling, it’s often a guaranteed thriller. Twenty-five of the matchups since the start of the AP Poll have seen both teams enter ranked in the top 25. The rivalry is characterized by insane comebacks, miraculous plays, walk-off field goals, and some of the best players in the history of the sport.

Biggest game in series history: 2013

While there have been countless games with huge significance in the history of this rivalry, this 2013 matchup went down as one of the greatest college football games of all time — in large part, thanks to a single play, known as the Kick Six. We all know the story — Nick Saban fought for an extra second back on the clock to avoid overtime, the Alabama kick was short, Chris Davis was waiting in the end zone and ran the full 100 yards of the field for the greatest walk-off touchdown in the history of the sport.

Most important player in series history: Cam Newton

Davis is up there, but in 2010, Auburn was undefeated and down 24-0 midway through the second quarter. In his Heisman season, Newton led the Tigers to a comeback to win 28-27 and head to the national championship game. They went on to win their first CFB title since 1993 with a win over Oregon.

Odds for 2022

Spread: Alabama -22

Total: Over/Under 49

Moneyline: Alabama -2400, Auburn +1200

The Iron Bowl always promises chaos, no matter how good either team appears in any given season. As rumors swirl about who will be Auburn’s newest head coach, the Tigers look to become bowl eligible with a win. The Tide still have a path to the playoff, narrow as it may be, and will need to lock in.

Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams has been doing an impressive job, and Auburn should be able to cover this massive spread, but Alabama will have their eye on any chance of reaching the CFP at this point, and should be able to regroup from their two losses to win on Saturday.