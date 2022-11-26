How to watch France vs. Denmark in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

France will play their second match of the group stage against Denmark on Saturday morning with kickoff set for 11 a.m. ET from Stadium 974 in Doha. The French side are coming off a 4-1 rout over Australia in their opening match, while Denmark played to a scoreless draw against Tunisia on Tuesday.

Olivier Giroud, who scored a brace in France’s opener, will look to keep that momentum going as his next goal will see him take over the No. 1 spot on France’s all-time scorer list. He’s currently tied with Thierry Henry at 51 goals through 115 caps.

The Group D contest will be televised on FS1 as well as a Spanish language broadcast on Telemundo. France come in as the favorite with moneyline odds set at -130 at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Denmark are underdogs at +380. A draw is set at +270.

France vs. Denmark

Date: Saturday, November 26

Start time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.