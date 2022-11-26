 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Argentina vs. Mexico in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Argentina and Mexico face off on Saturday, Nov. 26. We provide live stream and TV info for the Group Stage matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

By Ryan Sanders
Argentina v Saudi Arabia: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

Argentina will kick off their second match of the group stage as they take on Mexico in Group C action on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET from Lusail Stadium as Lionel Messi and company look to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in their opener. Mexico held Robert Lewandowski and Poland to a scoreless draw in their group stage opening match as goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa kept Robert Lewandowski off the score sheet with a massive penalty save.

The action can be seen on FS1 or on Telemundo with a Spanish language broadcast. Argentina are heavily favored to win with moneyline odds at -190 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Mexico come in at +600 while a draw is set at +310.

Argentina vs. Mexico

Date: Saturday, November 26
Start time: 2 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

