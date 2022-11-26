France vs. Denmark picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

France and Denmark will face off in Group D action Saturday morning as they each play their second match of the group stage. France are coming off a 4-1 rout over Australia in their opener while Denmark were held to a scoreless draw against Tunisia on Tuesday. A win for the French side would secure a spot in the round of 16 for the third consecutive World Cup while Denmark will be looking for an upset to keep their chances alive.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

France vs. Denmark

Date: Saturday, November 26

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

France: -130

Draw: +270

Denmark: +380

Moneyline pick: France -130

The French side looked like a well-oiled machine as they began their World Cup title defense on Tuesday, responding to an early Australia goal with four straight to secure the 4-1 win. Granted, they were very heavily favored to top Australia but they didn’t succumb to the upset unlike Argentina and Germany, who both lost their opening matches to lower-ranked nations.

Denmark were stunned by Tunisia as they were held to a scoreless draw in their opener, with the Tunisians even outshooting the Danes 13-11 overall. They’re hoping to bounce back and log a positive result, but it’ll be an uphill battle as the defending champs still look to be far and away the favorites to top Group D.

Back the French side to get all three points while Olivier Giroud looks to score one more goal and take over the number one spot on France’s all-time scoring list. After his brace against Australia, he sits tied with Thierry Henry at 51 international goals.