Argentina vs. Mexico picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Group C will wrap up their second matchday with a contest between Argentina and Mexico on Saturday afternoon, with kickoff set for 2 p.m. ET from Lusail Stadium. Argentina are coming off a big 2-1 upset loss to Saudi Arabia while Mexico earned a point in a scoreless draw against Poland in their opener.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Argentina vs. Mexico

Date: Saturday, November 26

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Argentina: -190

Draw: +310

Mexico: +600

Moneyline pick: Argentina -190

I’m making this pick extremely cautiously, as the majority of anyone who predicted the last match got it wrong after Saudi Arabia took down the South American giants on Tuesday. On paper, Argentina should absolutely win this match with the entire tournament on the line. A loss would see them eliminated from the knockout rounds and given that this is Lionel Messi’s last World Cup, they’ll be bringing everything they’ve got to avoid an early exit.

Mexico would love to be the team who send Argentina packing early and it won’t be an easy or comfortable contest for either side. El Tri goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa came up huge with a penalty save against Robert Lewandowski to keep Poland off the score sheet, and he’ll look to replicate his clean sheet against the Argentina’s dynamic attackers.

Regardless, I have to back Argentina in this one again as it’s do-or-die for Messi and La Selección.