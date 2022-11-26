The North Texas Mean Green will face the UTSA Roadrunners at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Friday, December 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET in the C-USA Conference Championship Game. The game is scheduled to air on CBS Sports Network.

The Mean Green (7-5, 6-2 C-USA) ended their regular season at 7-5 with a 21-17 win over the Rice Owls on Saturday of rivalry week for their sixth conference win. They fell to UTSA earlier this season, 31-27, but won three of their last four following that loss.

The Roadrunners (10-2, 8-0 C-USA) improved to 10 wins against UTEP today with a 34-31 win at the gun. UTSA has not lost since September, when they fell to Houston and Texas, and have stayed perfect in conference play up to this point.

While we haven’t talked to the DraftKings Sportsbook oddsmakers yet, this is our best projection from the DK Nation staff for an opening line ahead of the official open.

North Texas vs. UTSA Roadrunners projected odds

Spread: UTSA -10.5

Total: TBA