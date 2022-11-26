Who is the referee for Tunisia vs. Australia Group D match?

Group D will head into their second matchday on Saturday with Tunisia and Australia kicking off the action. The match is set to kick off at 5 a.m. ET from Al Janoub Stadium with televised broadcasts on FS1 and Telemundo.

The match will be officiated by an all-German crew with Daniel Siebert taking charge in the center, flanked by assistants Rafael Foltyn and Jan Seidel on the touchline. Siebert is based in Berlin and has been a referee since 1998, making his debut in the 2. Bundesliga in 2009. It didn’t take long for him to make the jump to Bundesliga just a few years later in 2012. Siebert began officiating international matches for FIFA in 2015, beginning with the UEFA U-19 Euro qualifications between Portugal and Turkey. This season, he’s taken charge of seven Bundesliga matches and handed out 29 yellow cards as well as one second yellow, with no straight reds thus far. He’s awarded one penalty so far this season as well.

Tunisia are the favorites over Australia heading into this match, priced at +120 on the moneyline according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Australia aren’t too far behind, installed at +270 on the board while a draw comes in at +220. The Tunisian side overcame the odds in their opener to hold No. 10-ranked Denmark to a scoreless draw on Tuesday, and now sit in second place in the group. A win over Australia would put them in a prime position to qualify for the knockout rounds for the first time in their history, but their final group stage match will be a tough one against the defending champions France.

Total cards is set at 3.5 for Saturday’s contest with the over priced at -155 and the under coming in at +115. Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Saturday morning’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):