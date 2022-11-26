A spot potentially in the 2022 College Football Playoff is on the line for the “home” team, as the Utah Utes face the USC Trojans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on Fox.

The Utes (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) won five of their last six games, with only a 20-17 loss at Oregon as the blemish. One of the more balanced teams in the country, the defending Pac-12 champs are led by Cam Rising at quarterback, who has thrown for 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns this season, as well as added 378 yards and six scores as a runner.

The Trojans pulled out a win over UCLA last week, moving them to 10-1 for the season as they prepare to face Notre Dame in rivalry week. USC quarterback Caleb Williams is a top choice to win the Heisman trophy this year, with nearly 3,500 passing yards and 33 touchdowns in the air this season compared to just three interceptions.

While we haven’t talked to the DraftKings Sportsbook oddsmakers yet, this is our best projection from the DK Nation staff for an opening line ahead of tomorrow’s open.

TEAM vs. USC opening odds

Spread: Utah -3

Total: TBA