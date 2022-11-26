Who is the referee for Poland vs. Saudi Arabia Group C match?

Group C plays its second round of matches on Saturday, November 26 when Poland faces Saudi Arabia at the Education City Stadium in Doha. The match starts at 8 a.m. ET and will air on FS1.

The match will be officiated by a Brazilian crew led by referee Wilton Sampaio and assistants Brunco Boschilia and Bruno Pires. This is Sampaio’s second match of the tournament, having previously officiated Netherlands vs. Senegal. He handed out two yellow cards to Senegal and one to the Netherlands.

Poland is a sizable favorite against the Saudis heading into this match. Poland is priced at -140 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook while Saudi Arabia is +425. A draw is +275. This is a huge match for both teams in part because of the Saudis stunner of Argentina in the first round of group play. If the Saudis win this match, they’ll clinch a berth in the knockout round. A tie will put them in a position of needing at least a tie against Mexico, pending their own result against Argentina.

Total cards is set at 3.5 for Saturday’s contest with the over priced at -170 and the under coming in at +125. Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Saturday morning’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):