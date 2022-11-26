What channel is Argentina vs. Mexico World Cup match on and when does it start?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues with Group C action on Saturday as Argentina will take on Mexico to wrap up the day’s slate. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET from Lusail Stadium with a televised broadcast on FS1 and Telemundo.

Argentina find themselves in a tough spot after giving up all three points to Saudi Arabia in their opener on Tuesday. The Saudis forced Argentina into 10 offside calls throughout the match, with seven of those coming in the first half along with three disallowed goals. Lionel Messi’s side couldn’t quite figure out how to counter the offside trap after going up 1-0 with a penalty, ultimately giving up two second half goals to drop a 2-1 result. A loss to Mexico would see Argentina make a group stage exit for the first time since 2002.

Mexico have qualified for the round of 16 for the last seven consecutive tournaments, and they’ll look to extend that streak to eight. They’re coming off a scoreless draw against Poland after Guillermo Ochoa came up huge with a penalty save against Robert Lewandowski. A win would see them potentially jump to the top of the group depending on how Saudi Arabia fare against Poland earlier in the day. Regardless, they’ll be looking to become the team who sends Argentina home early.

Argentina vs. Mexico

Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Moneyline odds: Argentina -190, Draw +310, Mexico +600

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.