Who is the referee for France vs. Denmark Group D match?

France and Denmark wrap up the second round of Group D matches when they meet on Friday at Stadium 974 in Doha. The match kicks off at 11 a.m. ET and will air on FS1.

The match will be officiated by an all-Polish crew. Szymon Marciniak will be the referee and Paweł Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz will serve as assistants. This is Marciniak’s third World Cup match as a referee. He refereed a pair of group stage matches in 2018, including a 1-1 draw between Argentina and Iceland with one penalty kick and a 2-1 Germany win over Sweden with three yellow cards and a second yellow card to one player.

France is a -130 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Denmark is a +380 underdog. A draw is installed at +270. The French are the only team in Group D to win their first match, beating Australia 4-1. Denmark played Tunisia to a scoreless draw. Denmark still has the second best odds to advance out of the group at -200.

Total cards is set at 3.5 for Saturday’s contest with the over priced at -105 and the under coming in at -130. Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Saturday morning’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):