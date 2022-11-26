The 2022 American Athletic Conference Championship Game is set for Saturday, December 3 as the UCF Knights hit the road to face the Tulane Green Wave at 4 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans and will air on ABC. The winner is likely off to the Cotton Bowl and a nice payday for the conference as well.

UCF (9-3, 6-2 AAC) has made it back to the conference title game for the first time since 2018 and is looking to pick up one more league championship before departing for the Big 12 next season. Switching back and forth between John Rhys Plumlee and Mikey Keene at various points throughout the season, the Knights enjoyed several highs mixed in with a few lows and a few close calls in the process.

Tulane (10-2, 7-1 AAC) enjoyed the biggest turnaround in the entire sport, flipping its record from 2-10 in 2021. Led by quarterback Michael Pratt and running back Tyjae Spears, the Green Wave rolled through its schedule and picked up momentum with each passing week. They are looking to avenge a 38-31 home loss to UCF a few weeks ago on November 12.

While we haven’t talked to the DraftKings Sportsbook oddsmakers yet, this is our best projection from the DK Nation staff for an opening line ahead of tomorrow’s open.

UCF vs. Tulane opening odds

Spread: Tulane -2.5

Total: TBA