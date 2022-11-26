The No. 8 Clemson Tigers and No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels have been waiting a few weeks to face off against one another for the ACC Championship. The game will be held from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, December 3rd at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

Clemson (10-2, 8-0 ACC) is back in the conference title game after an off season for its high standards last year when the Tigers finished with a 10-3 overall record. Clemson’s first loss of the season came less than a month ago when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish crushed the Tigers 35-14, and then a shocking 31-30 loss to South Carolina on Saturday crushed their slim hopes of the College Football Playoff. Clemson is far better on the defensive side of the ball, but the Tigers will need to score to keep up with the Tar Heels.

North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) had a ton of experience in close games during the course of the regular season, and won most of those contests. But a stunning 30-27 OT loss to the NC State Wolfpack on Friday will matter only in the final rankings. The Heels are in the conference title game for the first time since 2015, and they’ve been a one-sided team with a powerful offense led by freshman quarterback Drake Maye and a defense that can struggle to get off the field.

North Carolina vs. Clemson opening odds

Spread: Clemson -7.5

Total: TBA