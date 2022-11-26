The Michigan Wolverines look to remain undefeated on their path to the College Football Playoff as they face the Purdue Boilermakers in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Purdue (8-4) will play in their first Big Ten Championship in school history after coming out on top of a tight race in the West. They beat Indiana to clinch their spot, and wins over Minnesota, Maryland, and Illinois helped them reach the big game. Their biggest margin in a loss this year was to Iowa, when the Boilermakers lost 28-3.

Michigan (11-0) had a huge win in the Horseshoe against Ohio State to earn their second Eastern division title in two years. They have not faced Purdue yet this year, but struggled against Illinois two weeks ago. Star running back Blake Corum was limited over the last several games, but quarterback JJ McCarthy stepped up to turn the Wolverines into a successful passing offense.

While we haven’t talked to the DraftKings Sportsbook oddsmakers yet, this is our best projection from the DK Nation staff for an opening line ahead of tomorrow’s open.

Purdue vs. Michigan projected opening odds

Spread: Michigan -17.5

Total: TBA