Kansas State vs. TCU odds heading into Big 12 Championship game week

The Frogs need one more win to make the College Football Playoff. Can they get by the Wildcats?

By DKNation Staff
TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan high fives fans as he leaves the field following a game against the Iowa State Cyclones during second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The Big 12 Championship will serve as a play-in game for the league to get their first non-Oklahoma team in the College Football Playoff as the Kansas State Wildcats face the TCU Horned Frogs in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, December 3rd at 12:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

While K-State (9-3, 7-2 Big 12) has the losses, they by the numbers are one of the best teams in the country in terms of most power rankings. Will Howard has done a nice job in relief of Adrian Martinez at quarterback, and the defense forces nearly two turnovers per game.

TCU (12-0, 9-0 Big 12) are the darlings of 2022, and are just 60 minutes from a destination most would have thought impossible before the season began. Max Duggan has been a revelation at quarterback while getting himself in the mix for the Heisman Trophy, and “HypnoToad” has taken over as the official mascot of the smart college football fans across America.

While we haven’t talked to the DraftKings Sportsbook oddsmakers yet, this is our best projection from the DK Nation staff for an opening line ahead of the opening line.

Kansas State vs. TCU opening odds

Spread: Pick ‘em
Total: TBA

