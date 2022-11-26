The Big 12 Championship will serve as a play-in game for the league to get their first non-Oklahoma team in the College Football Playoff as the Kansas State Wildcats face the TCU Horned Frogs in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, December 3rd at 12:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

While K-State (9-3, 7-2 Big 12) has the losses, they by the numbers are one of the best teams in the country in terms of most power rankings. Will Howard has done a nice job in relief of Adrian Martinez at quarterback, and the defense forces nearly two turnovers per game.

TCU (12-0, 9-0 Big 12) are the darlings of 2022, and are just 60 minutes from a destination most would have thought impossible before the season began. Max Duggan has been a revelation at quarterback while getting himself in the mix for the Heisman Trophy, and “HypnoToad” has taken over as the official mascot of the smart college football fans across America.

While we haven’t talked to the DraftKings Sportsbook oddsmakers yet, this is our best projection from the DK Nation staff for an opening line ahead of the opening line.

Kansas State vs. TCU opening odds

Spread: Pick ‘em

Total: TBA