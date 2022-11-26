The Toledo Rockets and Ohio Bobcats will battle for the MAC Championship from Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, December 3rd at noon ET. This game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

Toledo (7-5, 5-3 MAC) will represent the West division and managed to survive one of the wackier divisions in college football. The Rockets handled its business in the early part of their conference slate, the most important victory coming over Eastern Michigan on October 29. That critical tiebreaker allowed them to clinch a spot in the league title game despite dropping their final two regular season games. Quarterback Dequan Finn has been a dual-threat playmaker for Toledo, throwing for 1,973 yards, rushing for 522 yards, and accounting for 29 touchdowns.

Ohio (9-3, 7-1 MAC) will represent the East division but will be without the guy who led it to this point as starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke will miss the game with a knee injury. This is a huge loss as he completed 69.1% of his passes for 3,256 yards with 25 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. CJ Harris started in the regular season finale and completed 10-of-21 passes for 196 yards with a touchdown, and he added 65 yards and three rushing touchdowns in a 38-14 win over the Bowling Green Falcons.

While we haven’t talked to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook yet, this is our best projection from the DK Nation staff for an opening line ahead of tomorrow’s open.

Toledo vs. Ohio projected opening odds

Spread: Toledo -3

Total: TBA