The Fresno State Bulldogs face the Boise State Broncos in Boise in the Mountain West conference championship game on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The Bulldogs (8-4, 7-1 MWC) enter this matchup on a seven-game win streak. They took Oregon State down to the line earlier this season, but ultimately fell to the Beavers as well as USC, UConn, and their championship game opponent. Quarterback Jake Haener has thrown 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions this season.

The Broncos (9-3, 8-0 MWC) had a perfect season in conference play, easily reaching the top of the Mountain division. They beat Fresno State 40-20 in October as part of that perfect season. Fresno State has not lost since then. Haener was out for that game, and his backup threw two interceptions to the Broncos, so we’re looking at an entirely different matchup in this championship.

While we haven’t talked to the DraftKings Sportsbook oddsmakers yet, this is our best projection from the DK Nation staff for an opening line ahead of tomorrow’s open.

Fresno State vs. Boise State opening odds

Spread: Boise State -4.5

Total: TBA