The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 5 LSU Tigers will battle for the SEC title from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 3rd at 4:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on CBS.

LSU (10-2, 7-1 SEC) won the final six games of the regular season, highlighted by the double-overtime victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide less than a month ago. The Tigers are in position to potentially be a College Football Playoff team, and you could not ask much more from the first season of the Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge.

Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) showed no signs of being a team that could not compete for its second consecutive national championship with an undefeated regular season. However, the Bulldogs were the loser in three of the last four SEC Championships. They fell short against the Alabama Crimson Tide 41-24 in last season’s conference title, looking for their first SEC crown since 2017.

LSU vs. Georgia opening odds

Spread: Georgia -15

Total: 50.5