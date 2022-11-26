The 2022 Sun Belt Conference Championship Game is set for Saturday, December 3 as the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers battle the Troy Trojans at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, AL, and will air on ESPN.

Coastal Carolina (9-2, 6-2 Sun Belt) survived in an incredibly competitive East division and will try for its second Sun Belt title in three years. The Chanticleers remained consistent throughout the season with their only blemishes being to league newcomers Old Dominion and James Madison. The question heading into this matchup will be the status of starting quarterback Grayson McCall, who has been sidelined for the last few weeks with a foot injury.

Troy (10-2, 7-1 Sun Belt) has taken a massive step forward under first-year head coach Jon Sumrall, doubling its win total from 2021 and claiming the West division title. Since falling to Appalachian State on a Hail Mary in September, the Trojans have rattled off nine straight victories and have one of the top ranked defenses in SP+. Defensive end T.J. Jackson has 49 tackles and seven sacks on the year.

While we haven’t talked to the DraftKings Sportsbook oddsmakers yet, this is our best projection from the DK Nation staff for an opening line ahead of tomorrow’s open.

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina projected opening odds

Spread: Troy -4.5

Total: TBA