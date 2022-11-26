No. 22 UCF vs. USF picks and best bets for Week 13 War on I-4 matchup

INTRO GOES HERE

The UCF Knights, ranked 22nd in the College Football Playoff poll, will head down Interstate 4 to take on in-state rivals South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, November 26. UCF has won five straight in the series, including a 17-13 win last year in Orlando. ESPN2 will have the live broadcast at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

UCF: 30th overall, 57th offense, 25th defense

USF: 119th overall, 43rd offense, 131st defense

Injury update

UCF

N/A

USF

N/A

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

UCF: 7-4 ATS

USF: 4-7 ATS

Total

UCF: Over 4-7

USF: Over 8-3

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UCF -19.5

Total: 68.5

Moneyline: UCF -1050, USF +700

Opening line: UCF -17

Opening total: 67.5

Weather

72 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of rain. Light winds.

The Pick

Over 68.5

South Florida’s defense is the worst among FBS programs. Offensively the Bulls can make plays and score, but UCF will score more and John Rhys Plumlee could put up career numbers on Saturday. Expect a shootout with the total point number going well over 70.