No. 22 UCF vs. USF picks and best bets for Week 13 War on I-4 matchup

The UCF Knights, ranked 22nd in the College Football Playoff poll, will head down Interstate 4 to take on in-state rivals South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, November 26. UCF has won five straight in the series, including a 17-13 win last year in Orlando. ESPN2 will have the live broadcast at 7:30 p.m. ET.
SP+ Rankings
UCF: 30th overall, 57th offense, 25th defense
USF: 119th overall, 43rd offense, 131st defense
Injury update
UCF
N/A
USF
N/A
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
UCF: 7-4 ATS
USF: 4-7 ATS
Total
UCF: Over 4-7
USF: Over 8-3
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: UCF -19.5
Total: 68.5
Moneyline: UCF -1050, USF +700
Opening line: UCF -17
Opening total: 67.5
Weather
72 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of rain. Light winds.
The Pick
Over 68.5
South Florida’s defense is the worst among FBS programs. Offensively the Bulls can make plays and score, but UCF will score more and John Rhys Plumlee could put up career numbers on Saturday. Expect a shootout with the total point number going well over 70.