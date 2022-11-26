Leonard Fournette injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

UPDATE: The Bucs have downgraded to Fournette out for the game and activated Gio Bernard from injured reserve.

Things are not looking good for Leonard Fournette this week. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers listed the veteran running back as doubtful on the official injury report for Week 12. Fournette suffered a hip pointer back in Week 10, and last week’s bye wasn’t quite enough time for him to recover.

The doubtful tag comes as a bit of a surprise because he was able to practice in a limited fashion all week, so there is maybe a tiny sliver of hope that he could suit up this week if the Bucs need him.

The Bucs are on the road to play the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

The Bucs can afford to give Fournette an extra week to rest because of Rachaad White. The rookie carried the ball 22 times for 105 yards in Tampa Bay’s last game. White got the start in that game, after seeing his workload tick up in the weeks prior to that.

Earlier in the week, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said that he’d go with the “hot hand” at running back, which has certainly been White. Monitor Fournette’s status, but know that you can leave him on the bench this week.