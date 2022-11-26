Ja’Marr Chase injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

UPDATE: The Bengals have downgraded Ja’Marr Chase to OUT for Sunday’s game against the Titans, per Jordan Schultz.

After three straight games on the shelf, things are looking up for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. He aggravated a hip injury back in Week 7, but he was able to practice all week in a limited role in the lead-up to Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans. The Bengals had identified Week 12 as the date that Chase could be back in action, and all indicators are pointing toward him suiting up this week. However, you’ll want to confirm that news Sunday morning before locking in your fantasy football lineup.

Fantasy football implications

Chase was on fire before the Bengals lost him. In his last two games, he topped 130 yards in each one and scored a pair of touchdowns in both weeks. Without him, Tee Higgins stepped into the No. 1 receiver role for Cincinnati, putting up 148 yards on nine catches last week. His fantasy value will take a hit with Chase’s return, but he’s still a solid option for the back of lineups. Chase returns in time to see a Titans defense that’s been woeful against the pass.