NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, November 26

With just four games on Saturday’s NBA slate, it might be a bit difficult to hone in on DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Utah Jazz, $5,000

Vanderbilt is averaging 25.1 DKFP per game, and went for 31 DKFP Friday against the Warriors. He’ll have a tough matchup against Deandre Ayton, but Vanderbilt should be able to get close to a double-double in this contest and put up solid numbers.

Tari Eason, Houston Rockets, $4,400

With Alperen Sengun likely to sit again, Eason should be able to play decent minutes. He’s coming off a solid showing Saturday and is averaging 20.3 DKFP per game. The Thunder present a favorable matchup as well, which makes Eason a strong play at this price point.

Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers, $4,800

LeBron James is back but Reaves continues to carve out a big role in this Lakers rotation. He’s averaging 24.8 DKFP per game over the last seven contests and topped 25 fantasy points in three of those contests. The Spurs didn’t offer much of a challenge Friday and likely will sit some guys Saturday in the rematch. Back Reaves to have a good outing here.