Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, November 26

We’ve got just four games on Saturday’s NBA slate, which limits some options when it comes to player props for bettors to target. Here’s a few we like for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luka Doncic double-double vs. Raptors (-195)

Doncic racks up points, assists and rebounds at such a high rate he will always be in the running for a double-double. This game has some blowout potential with the Raptors down some key players, so Doncic getting a triple-double might not be realistic. However, the double-double still comes in at a solid number Saturday.

Jalen Green under 2.5 3-pointers vs. Thunder (+100)

Green is coming off a decent game Friday against the Hawks, but he’s gone under this line in three of the last four games. The Rockets might also cap his minutes a bit on the second night of a back-to-back, which will limit his shot attempts. Even with a favorable matchup, the under at plus money is a strong play.

Devin Booker over 5.5 assists vs. Jazz (+110)

Booker is averaging 6.6 assists per game since Chris Paul went down with a heel injury. Paul is unlikely to play Saturday, which means Booker will once again be in a position to distribute the ball more. He’s topped this number four times in the last eight games but has hit five assists on three of the occasions he went under. Back him to get that extra assist against Utah.