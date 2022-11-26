Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Raptors on Saturday

The Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors, the only two NBA teams who didn’t play Friday, will square off in Saturday’s first contest. The Mavericks won a one-point thriller in the last meeting between these two teams in early November. Fred VanVleet is questionable with an illness for this game, while Scottie Barnes is out. Pascal Siakam remains sidelined as well for Toronto.

The Mavericks are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 214.5.

Mavericks vs. Raptors, 5 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -2.5

Dallas is completely healthy while the Raptors are missing two key pieces of their rotation and possibly could be down another if VanVleet doesn’t play. This was a close contest last time but the Mavericks are the better team at the moment. Take Dallas to win and cover here.

Over/Under: Over 214.5

The totals for Dallas usually hover around this mark and the Mavericks have gone over in two of their last three games. Even with the Raptors down some key players, they’ll be able to keep up on the scoreboard enough to push the over Saturday.