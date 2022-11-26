Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Suns on Saturday

The Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns will meet up Saturday evening in the second night of a back-to-back set for both squads. The Jazz are on a three-game losing streak while the Suns boast a three-game winning streak. Phoenix will likely be without Chris Paul and Landry Shamet once again due to injuries.

The Suns are 7-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 231.5.

Jazz vs. Suns, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz +7

The last time these teams played, Utah won a 134-133 thriller. The Jazz are slumping right now while the Suns are flying high, but this might be too many points for Phoenix. On the second night of a back-to-back, there might be some tired legs on both sides. That will likely lead to a close game, which means Utah should cover.

Over/Under: Under 231.5

While this game should be a high-scoring contest with two of the better offensive teams in the league, this number is too high to feel comfortable with the over. There’s real fatigue on the second night of back-to-back sets and both teams will feel it. Take the under Saturday.