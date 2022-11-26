No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 2 Ohio State picks and best bets for “The Game” Big Ten matchup

The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines travel to Columbus to face the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes for The Game on Saturday, Nov. 26. Kickoff is set for noon ET. Michigan leads the series 59–51–6, and won last year’s matchup for the first time in a decade.

Both 11-0 teams struggled last week, as Illinois came down to a final drive with Michigan and Maryland forced OSU to come up with a big stop. They’ve both dominated the Big Ten otherwise, and this game will determine a spot in the conference championship game as well as a likely CFP berth.

The Wolverines’ rushing offense has been their go-to, while the Buckeyes have relied on Heisman-hopeful QB CJ Stroud for a strong passing game. This one will come down to defending the rush for OSU and covering the pass for Michigan. Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Michigan: No. 3 overall, No. 28 offense, No. 4 defense

Ohio State: No. 2 overall, No. 4 offense, No. 10 defense

Injury update

Michigan

WR AJ Henning - Questionable (undisclosed)

TE Luke Schoonmaker - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Donovan Edwards - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Blake Corum - Questionable (undisclosed)

Ohio State

POSITION PLAYER - STATUS (INJURY)

QB John Doe - Questionable (arm)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Michigan: 6-4-1 ATS

Ohio State: 5-5-1 ATS

Total

Michigan: Over 3-8

Ohio State: Over 8-3

Overall Talent from 247Sports

Michigan: No. 15 overall, No. 15 offense, No. 15 defense

Ohio State: No. 2 overall, No. 2 offense, No. 2 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ohio State -8

Total: 55.5

Moneyline: Ohio State -315, Michigan +260

Opening line: Ohio State -8.5

Opening total: 57.5

Weather

47 degrees, sunny, 1% chance of rain, 6 MPH winds

The Pick

Michigan +8

Given that Blake Corum is healthy and able to play at full strength for the entirety of the game, Ohio State’s defense is going to give up a lot of yardage to Michigan’s run game. The Wolverines beat them on the ground last year and can absolutely do it again this year. OSU’s top-tier offense has dealt with injuries all season, and their defense seriously struggled against Maryland last week. Wolverines to cover, and I might even take Michigan ML here.