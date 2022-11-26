Kansas vs. No. 12 Kansas State picks and best bets for Big 12 Rivalry Weekend matchup

The Kansas Jayhawks will visit Manhattan on Saturday to face off against the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats with kickoff set for 8:00 p.m. ET for the 2022 Governor’s Cup. Though Kansas leads the series 64–50–5, the Wildcats are on a current 13-game win streak.

The Jayhawks (6-5) finally have QB Jalon Daniels back. After a big win over Oklahoma State, they dropped their last two games with two-digit losses to Texas Tech and Texas. Their defense has struggled to contain opponents since their 5-0 start to the season.

Kansas State (8-3) just has to win this game to make the Big 12 Conference Championship Game and enter a rematch with TCU. They’re coming off two wins over West Virginia and Baylor, but they’ll be without QB Adrian Martinez.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Kansas: No. 60 overall, No. 13 offense, No. 102 defense

K-State: No. 11 overall, No. 32 offense, No. 18 defense

Injury update

Kansas

No updates

K-State

QB Adrian Martinez - Out (lower leg)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Kansas: 7-3-1 ATS

K-State: 7-3-1 ATS

Total

Kansas: Over 7-4

K-State: Over 5-6

Overall Talent from 247Sports

Kansas: No. 71 overall, No. 77 offense, No. 68 defense

K-State: No. 76 overall, No. 65 offense, No. 64 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: K-State -11.5

Total: 62.5

Moneyline: K-State -450, Kansas +360

Opening line: K-State -12

Opening total: 62.5

Weather

44 degrees, Showers, 56% chance of rain, 2 MPH wind

The Pick

Kansas +11.5

Adrian Martinez’ absence for K-State evens the field, especially now that Kansas QB Jalon Daniels has returned to the field for the Jayhawks. Kansas has struggled on defense all year, but a backup quarterback should give them somewhat of an advantage. The nature of rivalry week creates neck-and-neck games, and with the season Kansas has had and the quarterback matchup, the Jayhawks should be able to cover in Manhattan.