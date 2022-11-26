Auburn vs. No. 7 Alabama picks and best bets for Iron Bowl, SEC matchup

The Auburn Tigers visit the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, Nov. 26 for the 2022 Iron Bowl. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Alabama leads the series all-time, 48–37–1, and look to keep a two-year win streak alive.

The Crimson Tide (9-2) have lost to LSU and Tennessee this year. They won’t be competing in the SEC Championship next week, so this is their last chance to make an impact on the committee’s rankings. The Tigers (5-6) hope to become bowl eligible after firing their head coach partway through the season and turning things around with a two-game win streak coming into this game.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Auburn: No. 54 overall, No. 54 offense, No. 60 defense

Alabama: No. 4 overall, No. 11 offense, No. 13 defense

Injury update

Auburn

No updates

Alabama

RB Jahmyr Gibbs - Probable (ankle)

TE Cameron Latu - Probable (ankle)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Auburn: 5-6 ATS

Alabama: 5-6 ATS

Total

Auburn: Over 7-4

Alabama: Over 4-7

Overall Talent from 247Sports

Auburn: No. 17 overall, No. 23 offense, No. 16 defense

Alabama: No. 1 overall, No. 1 offense, No. 1 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -22

Total: 49.5

Moneyline: Alabama -1800, Auburn +1000

Opening line: Alabama -22

Opening total: 49

Weather

64 degrees, Showers, 47% chance of rain, 10 MPH winds

The Pick

Auburn +22

Interim Cadillac Williams has turned this Tigers team around. This is a beatable Alabama team, and the Iron Bowl has a way of making even the best Alabama teams look shaky. This three-TD spread seems too hopeful for the Tide, even though they will be locked in as they search for a back-door path into the CFP. Auburn is able to cover here.