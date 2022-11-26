Georgia Tech vs. No. 1 Georgia picks and best bets for Clean Old-Fashioned Hate matchup

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Sanford Stadium on Saturday for some Clean Old Fashioned Hate. Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Bulldogs are on a four-year win streak and lead the series overall, 69–41–5.

The Bulldogs (11-0) are on the path to repeat last year’s national title. This is their final obstacle before they face LSU in the SEC Championship game next weekend. They dominated Tennessee and Oregon for their signature wins this year, though Missouri gave them a scare. They are coming off an ugly, defensive win over Kentucky.

The Yellow Jackets (5-6) were able to beat a ranked UNC squad last week, but have struggled otherwise. They fired their head coach in late September, and are 4-4 in ACC play with wins over Virginia Tech, Duke, and Pittsburgh.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Georgia Tech: No. 106 overall, No. 105 offense, No. 73 defense

UGA: No. 1 overall, No. 26 offense, No. 1 defense

Injury update

Georgia Tech

QB Zach Pyron - Out for season (Broken clavicle)

QB Jeff Sims- Out for season (Sprained foot)

WR Nate McCollum - Questionable (upper body)

Georgia

WR AD Mitchell - Questionable (ankle)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Georgia Tech: 5-6 ATS

UGA: 6-5 ATS

Total

Georgia Tech: Over 4-7

UGA: Over 3-7-1

Overall Talent from 247Sports

Georgia Tech: No. 37 overall, No. 45 offense, No. 26 defense

UGA: No. 3 overall, No. 4 offense, No. 3 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UGA -36

Total: 49

Moneyline: N/A

Opening line: UGA -35

Opening total: 49

Weather

59 degrees, mostly cloudy, 0% chance of rain, 6 MPH winds

The Pick

Georgia -36

Georgia Tech’s starting and backup quarterback are both injured heading into this game. Georgia has home advantage, and while they’ve occasionally struggled against lesser opponents this season, this doesn’t feel like one of those games, despite the Yellow Jackets’ big win over UNC last week. The Bulldogs have won this game 45-0 and 52-7 in the past two matchups.