South Carolina vs. No. 8 Clemson picks and best bets for Palmetto Bowl matchup

The Clemson Tigers, ranked 8th in the College Footrball playoff poll, will take on the SOuth Carolina Gamecocks at Memorial Stadium at Noon on Saturday, November 26. Clemson holds a seven-game win streak over its in-state rival, including a 30-0 win last year.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

South Carolina:33rd overall, 35th offense, 50th defense

Clemson: 10th overall, 31st offense, 21st defense

Injury update

South Carolina

POSITION PLAYER - STATUS (INJURY)

RB MarShawn Lloyd — Questionable

RB Christian Beal-Smith — Questionable

EDGE Jordan Strachan — OUT

LB Mohamed Kaba — OUT

WR Chad Terrell (torn ACL) — OUT

DB David Spaulding (foot) — OUT

WR Corey Rucker (foot) — OUT

Clemson

POSITION PLAYER - STATUS (INJURY)

OL Will Putnam — Probable

LB Trenton Simpson — Probable

WR Beaux Collins — Probable

OL Mason Trotter (back) — OUT

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

South Carolina: 6-4-1 ATS

Clemson: 6-5 ATS

Total

South Carolina: Over 6-4-1

Clemson: Over 6-5

Overall Talent from 247Sports

South Carolina: 20th overall

Clemson: 5rh overall

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Clemson -14.5

Total: 53

Moneyline: Clemson -625; South Carolina +470

Opening line: Clemson -16

Opening total: 47.5

Weather

Afternoon high of 64 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light with less than a 10 percent chance of rain.

The Pick

Clemson -14.5

Clemson has won by 18 or more points in six of the past seven games between the rivals and by an average of 29 points when the game is played at Clemson. South Carolina is on a high after last week’s performance against Tennessee, but Clemson defensive line will bring the Gamecocks down quickly.