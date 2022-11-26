South Carolina vs. No. 8 Clemson picks and best bets for Palmetto Bowl matchup

The Clemson Tigers, ranked 8th in the College Footrball playoff poll, will take on the SOuth Carolina Gamecocks at Memorial Stadium at Noon on Saturday, November 26. Clemson holds a seven-game win streak over its in-state rival, including a 30-0 win last year.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
South Carolina:33rd overall, 35th offense, 50th defense
Clemson: 10th overall, 31st offense, 21st defense
Injury update
South Carolina
POSITION PLAYER - STATUS (INJURY)
RB MarShawn Lloyd — Questionable
RB Christian Beal-Smith — Questionable
EDGE Jordan Strachan — OUT
LB Mohamed Kaba — OUT
WR Chad Terrell (torn ACL) — OUT
DB David Spaulding (foot) — OUT
WR Corey Rucker (foot) — OUT
Clemson
POSITION PLAYER - STATUS (INJURY)
OL Will Putnam — Probable
LB Trenton Simpson — Probable
WR Beaux Collins — Probable
OL Mason Trotter (back) — OUT
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
South Carolina: 6-4-1 ATS
Clemson: 6-5 ATS
Total
South Carolina: Over 6-4-1
Clemson: Over 6-5
Overall Talent from 247Sports
South Carolina: 20th overall
Clemson: 5rh overall
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Clemson -14.5
Total: 53
Moneyline: Clemson -625; South Carolina +470
Opening line: Clemson -16
Opening total: 47.5
Weather
Afternoon high of 64 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light with less than a 10 percent chance of rain.
The Pick
Clemson -14.5
Clemson has won by 18 or more points in six of the past seven games between the rivals and by an average of 29 points when the game is played at Clemson. South Carolina is on a high after last week’s performance against Tennessee, but Clemson defensive line will bring the Gamecocks down quickly.