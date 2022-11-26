No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 21 Oregon State picks and best bets for Week 13 Civil War matchup

The Oregon Ducks can get their ticket to the Pac-12 championship game with a win against rival Oregon State at Reser Stadium on Saturday, November 26 in the 126th edition of “The Civil War”. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The Ducks have won 12 of the past 14 against the Beavers, including 38-29 in Eugene last year.
SP+ Rankings
Oregon: 9th overall, 5th offense, 44th defense
Oregon State: 26th overall, 51st offense, 20th defense
Injury update
Oregon
POSITION PLAYER - STATUS (INJURY)
QB Bo Nix — Probable
OL Alex Forsyth — Questionable
WR Chase Cota — Questionable
Oregon State
POSITION PLAYER - STATUS (INJURY)
ATH Jack Colletto — Questionable
RB Jam Griffin — Questionable
RB Deshaun Fenwick — Questionable
WR Anthony Gould — Questionable
OL Tyler Morano — Questionable
OL Heneli Bloomfield — Questionable
DB Jaydon Grant — Questionable
DB Alex Austin — Questionable
TE Malik Kelley — OUT
TE Luke Musgrave — OUT
QB Chance Nolan — OUT
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Oregon: 8-3 ATS
Oregon State: 9-2 ATS
Total
Oregon: Over 6-5
Oregon State: Over 6-5
Overall Talent from 247Sports
Oregon: 7th overall
Oregon State: 54th overall
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Oregon -3
Total: 59
Moneyline: Oregon -140; Oregon State +120
Opening line: Oregon -3
Opening total: 56.5
Weather
Afternoon high of 49 degrees with partly cloudy skies, light winds and less than a 15 percent chance of rain.
The Pick
Oregon -3
As long as Bo Nix can play, Oregon is the better team. The Beavers are a tough squad with a very good defense and a running game that can manage the clock. But Oregon has shown on several occasions, including last week against Utah, that it make the plays when needed in close games.