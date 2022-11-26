No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 21 Oregon State picks and best bets for Week 13 Civil War matchup

The Oregon Ducks can get their ticket to the Pac-12 championship game with a win against rival Oregon State at Reser Stadium on Saturday, November 26 in the 126th edition of “The Civil War”. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The Ducks have won 12 of the past 14 against the Beavers, including 38-29 in Eugene last year.

SP+ Rankings

Oregon: 9th overall, 5th offense, 44th defense

Oregon State: 26th overall, 51st offense, 20th defense

Injury update

Oregon

POSITION PLAYER - STATUS (INJURY)

QB Bo Nix — Probable

OL Alex Forsyth — Questionable

WR Chase Cota — Questionable

Oregon State

POSITION PLAYER - STATUS (INJURY)

ATH Jack Colletto — Questionable

RB Jam Griffin — Questionable

RB Deshaun Fenwick — Questionable

WR Anthony Gould — Questionable

OL Tyler Morano — Questionable

OL Heneli Bloomfield — Questionable

DB Jaydon Grant — Questionable

DB Alex Austin — Questionable

TE Malik Kelley — OUT

TE Luke Musgrave — OUT

QB Chance Nolan — OUT

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Oregon: 8-3 ATS

Oregon State: 9-2 ATS

Total

Oregon: Over 6-5

Oregon State: Over 6-5

Overall Talent from 247Sports

Oregon: 7th overall

Oregon State: 54th overall

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon -3

Total: 59

Moneyline: Oregon -140; Oregon State +120

Opening line: Oregon -3

Opening total: 56.5

Weather

Afternoon high of 49 degrees with partly cloudy skies, light winds and less than a 15 percent chance of rain.

The Pick

Oregon -3

As long as Bo Nix can play, Oregon is the better team. The Beavers are a tough squad with a very good defense and a running game that can manage the clock. But Oregon has shown on several occasions, including last week against Utah, that it make the plays when needed in close games.