How the 2022 World Cup round of 16 is shaping up

We’ve seen some tremendous results through the first matches of group stage play at the World Cup but we’re starting to get to the point where we can look ahead to the knockout round, beginning with the round of 16.

The second round of group stage matches begins Friday, and more results will mean some teams have qualified for the knockout round. The seeding for these teams might still be up for grabs but they have done enough work through the first two matches to secure a spot. Here’s a look at which teams will be in the knockout round for the 2022 competition.

Who has qualified for World Cup round of 16

France (Group D)

The defending World Cup champions are the first side through to the knockout stage with wins over Australia and Denmark. France can confirm their spot atop Group D with a win or draw over Tunisia in the final match. Depending on the Australia-Denmark result in the final match, France could retain the top spot in the group even if they lose against Tunisia.