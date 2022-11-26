Big Ten West Division tiebreaker scenarios for final day of 2022 season

The Big Ten has a title race on its hands for the last day of the 2022 season, Saturday, November 26. And while the East Division is pretty straightforward, with the winner of Ohio State vs. Michigan in The Game being one-half of the Big Ten Championship Game for the sixth-straight year, the West Division is a bit more complicated.

The unexpected loss by Iowa yesterday to Nebraska made things more interesting, and the Old Oaken Bucket rivalry between Indiana and Purdue becomes the key game for a spot in the title game.

Here’s how things will break down on the last day of the 2022 season.

West Division

If Purdue beats Indiana on November 26, Purdue wins the division.

If Purdue loses, and Illinois beats Northwestern on November 26, Illinois wins the division.

If both Purdue and Illinois lose, Iowa wins the division.

The Big Ten Championship Game started in 2011, and neither Purdue nor Illinois has ever played for the title. Iowa is 0-2 in Big Ten Championship Games.

Purdue is a 10.5-point favorite over Indiana at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 53. Illinois is a 15-point favorite over hapless Northwestern, with a total of 38 on the board presently.