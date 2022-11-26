Complete schedule for 2022 World Cup on Sunday, November 27

The World Cup wraps up its first weekend of action on Sunday with Group E and Group F playing their second set of games. All four matches will air on FS1 and Telemundo, with live streams on Peacock and Fox Sports Live.

The morning opens with Japan looking to build on their upset of Germany. The Samurai Blue are tied with Sprain in Group E and with the Spanish squad facing Germany, Japan is in position to secure a berth in the knockout stage. If they beat Costa Rica, they will advance with a Spain win or draw against Germany. The Germans failed to advance out of the group stage four years ago and a loss to Spain coupled with a Japan win over Costa Rica would eliminate them once again.

Group F will see Belgium looking to secure their own advance to the knockout stage. If they beat Morocco, they’ll clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a Canada win or draw against Croatia. Belgium is -1000 at DraftKings Sportsbok to qualify from the group, Croatia is -175, Morocco is +175, and Canada is +250.

All odds below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 World Cup schedule: Sunday, November 27

Japan vs. Costa Rica

Start time: 5 a.m. ET

Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Odds: Japan -225, Draw +340, Costa Rica +700

Belgium vs. Morocco

Start time: 8 a.m. ET

Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Odds: Belgium +105, Draw +230, Morocco, +295

Croatia vs. Canada

Start time: 11 a.m. ET

Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Odds: Croatia +115, Draw +240, Canada +250

Spain vs. Germany

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Odds: Spain +130, Draw +265, Germany +200